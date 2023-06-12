PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMCGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCGF remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

