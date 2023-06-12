Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 19.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

