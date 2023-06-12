ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.56

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 12956956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 19,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

