Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $692,058.51

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00014366 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $71.71 million and $692,058.51 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

