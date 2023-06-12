Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,870. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.