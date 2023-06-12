Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,870. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
