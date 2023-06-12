Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

Shares of BPOPM stock remained flat at $25.75 on Monday. 744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.