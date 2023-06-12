Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,718.23

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $93.14 million and approximately $77,718.23 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00298389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013700 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11036387 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $109,021.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

