Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

