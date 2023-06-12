Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
