Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF remained flat at $15.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Pola Orbis has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.