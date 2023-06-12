PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 425.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,789 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 556,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MYPS opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $591.72 million, a PE ratio of 224.11 and a beta of 0.37.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Recommendations for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

