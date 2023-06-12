PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.21.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS
In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MYPS opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $591.72 million, a PE ratio of 224.11 and a beta of 0.37.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
