Pirate Chain Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $42.85 million and $28,299.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00094130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

