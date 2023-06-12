Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

