Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $46,918.84 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Pinterest Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,972,340. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.99.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.