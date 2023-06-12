Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $46,918.84 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,739,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,972,340. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

