Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.17. The company had a trading volume of 246,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

