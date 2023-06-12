Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 1.5% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after buying an additional 1,370,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 644,923 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.99. 945,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,571. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

