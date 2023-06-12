PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33,962.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. 713,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,012. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.