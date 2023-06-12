Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.21. 2,231,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.37, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $230.18.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 270,769 shares of company stock worth $54,588,317 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

