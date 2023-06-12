Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,753,000 after purchasing an additional 760,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,107,000 after acquiring an additional 752,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $60,825,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $84.07. 2,021,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.