Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 161,641 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,641 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.17. 1,955,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,322. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

