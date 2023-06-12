Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.