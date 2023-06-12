Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.82. 38,871,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,557,191. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $975.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

