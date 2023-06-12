Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.27

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 894974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $985,455.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $82,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.