Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

