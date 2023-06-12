Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,921,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,317. The firm has a market cap of $314.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $117.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

