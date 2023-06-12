Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 13,416.3% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 250,885 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Oracle by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.50. 39,109,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,679. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.37.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

