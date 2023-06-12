ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

