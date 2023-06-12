ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,865,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,736,000 after buying an additional 61,768 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $2,751,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.79. 2,914,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,076. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

