Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.3 %

OLLI stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 532,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,579. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

