Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $15.41 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,392. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

