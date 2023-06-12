Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE JFR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 246,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,933. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

