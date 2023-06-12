Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 3rd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 58,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.