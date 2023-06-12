North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$34.57 on Thursday. North West has a 1-year low of C$30.55 and a 1-year high of C$40.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.00.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$593.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.7480127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

