Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2362996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Nevada Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
Nevada Copper Stock Down 15.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$168.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.55.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Further Reading
