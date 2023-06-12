Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $535.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.06.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $418.40. 2,734,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.80. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $425.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

