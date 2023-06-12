Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.31 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $113.34 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,702.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00296229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00534350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00057782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00394993 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003870 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,636,827,147 coins and its circulating supply is 41,063,124,634 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

