Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.53. 738,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,551. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.