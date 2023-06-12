Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,484,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,551. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

