Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $50.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $855.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,763. The company has a market cap of $352.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $673.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

