Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,804. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

