Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $454.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.06. The stock has a market cap of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

