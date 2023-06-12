Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $46.18. 416,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.