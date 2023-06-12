Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 39,681 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $18,773,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 63,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 95,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $17.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

