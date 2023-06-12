Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 300,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,652. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB Get Rating ) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

