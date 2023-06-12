Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 300,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,652. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.