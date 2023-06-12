Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.29

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.29 and last traded at $108.29, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

Moog Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $836.79 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

(Get Rating)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.