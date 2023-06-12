Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.29

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.29 and last traded at $108.29, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $836.79 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.38%.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
