Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.85. 408,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $67.11.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $32,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

