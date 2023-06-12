Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MODN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 51,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,436.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,032 shares of company stock worth $1,213,444. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Model N by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.