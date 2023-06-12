Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.
Model N Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of MODN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 51,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Model N by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
