Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Down 4.9%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.75. 119,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 116,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Insider Activity

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,047.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $519,948. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 131.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.