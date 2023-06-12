MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MIN traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 85,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,374. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
