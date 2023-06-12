MetisDAO Price Hits $19.25 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $19.25 or 0.00074082 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $85.98 million and $1.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.20969968 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,135,643.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

