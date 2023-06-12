Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.14 EPS.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 242,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.